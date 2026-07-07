Lionel Messi misses his second penalty of World Cup in RO16 match vs Egypt

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) fails to score from a penalty kick during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Lionel Messi missed another penalty in the 2026 World Cup, his second of the tournament after his failed attempt from the spot vs Austria. Messi on Monday had the golden opportunity to equalize for Argentina against Egypt after the Latin America side had gone 0-1 down but his shot was predicted by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

In the 22nd minute, Messi took the spot kick after Nicolas Tagliafico was fouled in the box by Haissem Hassan but Shobeir guessed the right way and palmed the ball away. Earlier, Egypt were given the lead by a 15th minute header by Yasser Ibrahim.

This was Messi’s fourth miss from the spot in World Cups with the Argentine captain previously getting thwarted in 2018 vs Iceland, in 2022 vs Poland and now in 2026 vs Austria as well as Egypt.