Lionel Messi gets mobbed by hundreds of fans during vacation in Miami

Lionel Messi is currently out of contract. (Reuters)

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina and Barcelona, was mobbed by hundreds of fans while leaving a restaurant with his family in Miami in the United States.

The 34-year-old is currently on a three-week vacation after guiding Argentina to their first major international trophy in 28 years. The Messi-led team defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final last Sunday at the Maracana, Rio de Janeiro.

According to TyC Sports, Messi was “besieged by a crowd” who all wanted to take a photograph with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He also ended up needing security to “escape.”

Lionel Messi getting mobbed in Miami, Florida. This via TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/YFkagjAzJ9 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 16, 2021

Although Messi is only visiting the United States now in his leisure time, there have been multiple rumours linking the forward to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after his contract with the La Liga outfit expired on June 30.

According to reports, Messi and Barcelona are closer to signing a new deal that would keep him at the club through the end of his career. The captain is reportedly prepared to accept an offer of a five-year contract at 50% of his previous salary.

Messi has won 35 club titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona, including four UEFA Champions Leagues, and set club records for goals (672) and appearances (778).