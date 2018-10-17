I will never play with Lionel Messi, says Luka Modric

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric in action. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UEFA Player of the Year Award in August. A month later, he was also crowned as FIFA Best Player of the Year. With speculations rising on whether his relations with Cristiano Ronaldo have soured since he moved to Juventus this season, Modric insisted that he is still in good terms with Portugal forward. “We spent six wonderful years in Madrid where we developed a friendship and mutual respect,” Modric was quoted as saying by France Football .

“Now he is gone and we keep in touch, sending messages. And although some people are trying to say that this is not the case, I can say that we are still maintaining good relations,” he further added.

The Croatia midfielder, who won the Golden Ball for being the best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also spoke on his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and said he would never play alongside him. “I play against him, not with him,” the midfielder said. “Obviously, Messi is one of the best players in history, but I will never play with him,” Modric added.

Modric and Messi will meet each other on the field when Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the first Clasico of the season on October 28 at Nou Camp.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd