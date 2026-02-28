Lionel Messi knocked down as fans invade pitch during Inter Miami’s friendly in Puerto Rico

A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi was almost wrestled to the ground by an over-enthusiastic fan and a security guard in the middle of Inter Miami’s friendly match in Puerto Rico against Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle. Just minutes before the full-time whistle went off, a fan came rushing to the forward and grabbed the forward around his waist in a forcible embrace. The security guard, chasing the fan, soon caught up and tackled the fan to the ground, in the process knocking down the Argentine soccer legend as well.

According to a report on The Associated Press, the footballer appeared to be unharmed. He got up and walked off to another part of the pitch. Messi scored a goal while Santiago Morales netted the second one to help Inter Miami rack up a 2-1 win.