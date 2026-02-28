Lionel Messi knocked down as fans invade pitch during Inter Miami’s friendly in Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi was almost wrestled to the ground by an over-enthusiastic fan and a security guard in the middle of Inter Miami’s friendly match in Puerto Rico against Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle. Just minutes before the full-time whistle went off, a fan came rushing to the forward and grabbed the forward around his waist in a forcible embrace. The security guard, chasing the fan, soon caught up and tackled the fan to the ground, in the process knocking down the Argentine soccer legend as well.
According to a report on The Associated Press, the footballer appeared to be unharmed. He got up and walked off to another part of the pitch. Messi scored a goal while Santiago Morales netted the second one to help Inter Miami rack up a 2-1 win.
Miami, which started its MLS season with a 3-0 loss to LAFC, faces Orlando City next Sunday.
The incident happened when multiple fans had invaded the pitch at Juan Ramón Loubriel stadium at the 88th minute of what was an exhibition tour match with Messi was the central attraction. In fact, the game was initially meant to be played two weeks ago, but was deferred only because Messi had a niggle in his leg that he had reportedly picked up during the team’s previous exhibition match against Barcelona SC of Ecuador.
Messi was in India in December recently as part of an event called the G.O.A.T India Tour — along with teammates from Inter Miami, Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez — where Kolkata fans had gone on a rampage and vandalised the stadium because the star had cut his appearance short after being jostled by over-eager VIPs. Messi had also travelled to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi during his visit to India.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)