Lionel Messi just one away from historic 800 career goals

Lionel Messi is just one goal away from becoming only the second player ever after Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the 800-goal milestone.

The PSG star scored his 799 goal on Saturday against Nantes. On Thursday, he will have the chance to achieve the historic feat when PSG will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Bayern lead 1-0 from the first leg.

Since turning pro 19 years ago, Messi has been stockpiling trophies at an absurdly consistent rate. In fact, 2013-14 and 2019-20 were the only trophyless seasons of his career.

Messi has won more major trophies with Barcelona (35) than any other player in the Catalan club’s 123-year history. That total includes 10 LaLiga titles, eight Spanish Supercopas, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for being the world’s best player seven times, two more than Ronaldo, who is next on the list. No other player, male or female, has won it more than three times.

Messi also is the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award twice. He first win it after losing the 2014 final, and again after leading his country to glory at the 2022 tournament.

The Argentine also holds the record for most total goals scored by any player in La Liga (474) as well as the record for most career league assists in LaLiga (192).