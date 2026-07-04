‘On field, they kick the crap out of me’: Messi jokes with Cape Verde players

After Cape Verde gave Argentina an almighty scare before succumbing to an own goal to lose a tight Round of 32 match 3-2 in Extra Time, Lionel Messi was all praises for the World Cup debutants after the contest. After the match when he was taking photos with the Cape Verde players, an usually stoic Messi also cracked a joke that their opponents ‘kicked the crap out of him during the match and were now asking for selfies and his jersey.”

“They asked for my jersey, everything. On the field, they kick the crap out of me,” Messi said as quoted by Goal.com who quoted from Tyc Sports.