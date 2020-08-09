Lionel Messi set to recover from knock ahead of Champions League quarterfinal

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Napoli. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Napoli. (Source: AP)

Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli.

Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the team’s 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Koulibaly after slipping in front of the defender inside the area, earning a penalty kick for the Catalan club.

Messi was attended to by doctors for a few minutes but was able to finish the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.

He was still being treated for the injury on Sunday, but no major leg damage was reported by the club.

Barcelona coach Quique Seti?n said after the match that he didn’t think the injury would be a problem for Messi.

Barcelona will have a rest day on Monday. It is scheduled to travel to Portugal on Thursday.

Seeking its first Champions League title since 2015, Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Messi, the club’s leading scorer this season, netted Barcelona’s second goal on Saturday.

