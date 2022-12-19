Watch: Lionel Messi’s first-ever interview as a kid

Newell’s Old Boys released a video of World Cup-winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi in his first-ever interview as a kid.

In the video When the young Lionel Messi was asked about does he know he is selected as the Man Of the Match. He replies with blushed cheeks replied “no”.

Messi was then asked to describe his goal to which he replies “the ball came from Federico Rosso Griggini gave it to Lucas, Lucas gave it to me and I scored it.”

🎙️🐐 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙏 A young Lionel Messi speaks after a goalscoring performance for Newell's Old Boys. This may be his first ever post-match interview. #Newells pic.twitter.com/wWI3o6kUZL — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) November 5, 2021

When asked who will dedicate his two goals Messi responds by saying “I will dedicate it to my father, to my uncle, to all my family” and to all the people who know me”.

Lionel Messi played for the Argentinan club Newell’s Old Boys from 1995-2000 as a youth player before moving to Spanish Giants Barcelona.

Messi despite being the most celebrated club player ever with 10 Laliga titles and four Champions League trophies has never won a trophy with Argentina before 2021.

As they say when it rains it pours after winning Copa America in 2021 Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy on Sunday at the Lusial stadium in Qatar.

The Argentina superstar has now all the trophies at both the club level and international levels.

Yesterday’s thrilling win over Argentina on 4-2 penalties helped the side to lift the third World Cup trophy in the country’s history after 1978 and 1986.