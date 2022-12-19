scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Lionel Messi’s first-ever interview as a kid

Lionel Messi played for the Argentinan club Newell's Old Boys from 1995-2000 as a youth player before moving to Spanish Giants Barcelona.

Lionel Messi giving an interview as a kid. (Screengrab)

Newell’s Old Boys released a video of World Cup-winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi in his first-ever interview as a kid.

In the video When the young Lionel Messi was asked about does he know he is selected as the Man Of the Match. He replies with blushed cheeks replied “no”.

Messi was then asked to describe his goal to which he replies “the ball came from Federico Rosso Griggini gave it to Lucas, Lucas gave it to me and I scored it.”

When asked who will dedicate his two goals Messi responds by saying “I will dedicate it to my father, to my uncle, to all my family” and to all the people who know me”.

Lionel Messi played for the Argentinan club Newell’s Old Boys from 1995-2000 as a youth player before moving to Spanish Giants Barcelona.

Messi despite being the most celebrated club player ever with 10 Laliga titles and four Champions League trophies has never won a trophy with Argentina before 2021.

As they say when it rains it pours after winning Copa America in 2021 Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy on Sunday at the Lusial stadium in Qatar.

The Argentina superstar has now all the trophies at both the club level and international levels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Yesterday’s thrilling win over Argentina on 4-2 penalties helped the side to lift the third World Cup trophy in the country’s history after 1978 and 1986.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:54:31 am
Next Story

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dances with Shehnaaz Gill, watch

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close