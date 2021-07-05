Argentina staff member wanted to hug Lionel Messi… instead head-butted him: Watch

Lionel Messi makes everybody lose their heads. Like Argentina’s equipment manager Mario Di Stéfano, who was so ecstatic after Argentina’s 3-0 win in the Copa America quarterfinal against Ecuador on Saturday night that he almost head-butted him in delight.

The 34-year-old Messi starred in Argentina’s win, creating two goals for Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez and polishing off with a goal from a direct free kick himself. As he was making his way off the field to congratulations, he was at the end of one particularly violent piece of appreciation.

“Loves that hurt. Be more careful with the Number 10,” tweeted the tournament’s social media handle.

According to Radio Miter, Messi was seen touching his right cheekbone — that part which took the bulk of the equipment manager’s love — in discomfort a little later as well.

Despite the effects of this tough love, Messi is expected to continue his fine vein of form in the semifinal against Colombia scheduled for Tuesday at the National Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.