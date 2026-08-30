Poker at 39: Messi smashes four goals in Miami’s 7-1 win, sets more records

Lionel Messi proved that age has done little to his magic on the ball. On Sunday, the 39-year-old Argentine superstar smashed a “poker” as Inter Miami routed CF Montreal 7-1 in the MLS.

His competitive spark hasn’t diminished yet, and Messi rolled back the years again as he relished a scintillating scoring spree of four goals, including two free-kick strikes, an assist and more records.

Casemiro opened the goal count for Miami in the 20th minute before the Messi storm blanketed the Montreal backline.

Story continues below this ad

Messi snapped a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute when he found the net for the 15th time, scoring off a free kick.