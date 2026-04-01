Will be a privilege if he plays World Cup, says Argentina coach Scaloni after Lionel Messi stars in 5-0 win over Zambia

Lionel Messi may be 38 but he showed that he can still be the life of Argentina’s attack on Tuesday at La Bombonera in their 5-0 win over Zambia in a friendly match. Messi set up the opening goal for Julian Alvarez before scoring one himself. When head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked if the Argentine great will play at the 2026 World Cup, the former said he wasn’t sure of it but the team will do whatever it can to make sure Messi is “at ease” if he does play.

Scaloni said that Messi has some weight off his shoulder now that he finally has a World Cup title in his back, with Argentina having womn the 2022 edition in Qatar. “It would be a privilege if Leo [Messi] decides to play in the World Cup,” Scaloni said after Argentina’s 5-0 win over Zambia on Tuesday. “We all want him to enjoy it and we’ll do everything we can to help him feel at ease. He wants the same as us; he’s more relaxed now because he’s already won a World Cup. His desire to be there and share in the experience is there; we’ll see what he decides to do and we’ll support him.” Messi is yet to confirm if he will play in the 2026 World Cup.