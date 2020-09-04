Lionel Messi’s father counters La Liga, says €700m release clause ‘not applicable’

Lionel Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time in Barcelona. (Source: File)

Lionel Messi’s father has issued an official statement in response to La Liga’s claims over his son’s contract with Barcelona, saying that the €700m release clause is “not applicable at all.”

Jorge Messi, the 33-year-old forward’s father and agent, flew to Spain earlier this week to hold talks with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu over the possibility of his son’s exit.

On Friday, Jorge wrote a letter referring to the statement issued by La Liga on August 30, which stated that Messi’s contract with Barcelona, which was due to expire in June 2021, was still valid.

“We do not know which contract La Liga has analysed or on what basis it can be claimed that that contract contains a “retention clause” which remains valid if the player had decided unilaterally to leave the club on completion of the 2019/20 season,” Jorge’s letter said.

Messi statement. 🚨

“This one about the €700m release clause must be an error on La Liga part”. Jorge and Leo Messi are denying the existence of a €700m release clause. Messi wants to leave for FREE. Barça won’t accept this position. Man City are still waiting. 🔴 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

“That is due to a clear mistake from their side. So, as the clause 8.2.3.6 of the contract signed by both player and club literally points out: ‘This compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by the unilateral decision of the player takes effect starting from the end of the 2019/2020 sporting season.'”

“Regardless of other rights that are listed in the contract and which they have omitted, it’s obvious that the compensation of 700 million euros, listed in the previous clause 8.2.3.5, is not applicable at all,” he added.

EXPLAINED | What is the clause Lionel Messi triggered to leave Barcelona?

Soon after Jorge’s letter, La Liga released a statement, reiterating its stance that the clause needs to be paid in full if Messi is to be allowed to leave the club.

“La Liga has forwarded a response to the message sent by the representatives of the player Lionel Messi,” the statement read.

La Liga against Leo Messi and his father – side with Barcelona: “The €700m clause is absolutely valid”. 🚨 #FCB #Barcelona #Messi pic.twitter.com/8ZbaoZtR3B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

“This answer highlights and confirms that their interpretation is out of context and far from the literality of the contract, so La Liga reiterates the statement published on August 30th.”

Lionel Messi informed Barcelona that he wants to leave the club on August 25 and he hasn’t turned up for the team’s first five days of pre-season training under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The 33-year-old has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona and has helped the club win 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd