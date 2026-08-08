Lionel Messi’s father and long-time agent Jorge dies aged 68

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has died at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario, Argentina. News of Messi senior’s death was first reported in Argentinian news outlets before tributes came in from Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s childhood club, and Club Atletico Rosario Central, the football club based in the city of Rosario that was Lionel Messi’s birthplace as well.

UNICEF Argentina has also paid tribute to Jorge Messi. “We regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of our Goodwill Ambassador Lionel Messi and a person always committed to the rights of boys and girls and a benefactor of

@unicef. We accompany Celia, his children, his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult moment,” it said.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento de Jorge Messi, padre de nuestro Embajador de Buena Voluntad Lionel Messi y una persona comprometida siempre con los derechos de chicos y chicas y benefactor de @unicef Acompañamos a Celia, a sus hijos, sus familiares, amigos y colegas en este… pic.twitter.com/IkDIlPL553 — UNICEF ARGENTINA (@UNICEFargentina) August 8, 2026

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi (Reuters Photo) Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi (Reuters Photo)

El Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys despide con profundo dolor y pesar a Jorge Messi, quien falleció a los 68 años de edad en la ciudad de Rosario. Reconocido hincha leproso, empresario y padre del capitán del seleccionado argentino, Lionel Andrés Messi. Jorge fue el sostén y la… pic.twitter.com/8dFPMRdM9Z — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) August 8, 2026

Tributes also came in from CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation. “CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. We accompany Lionel, his family, friends, and loved ones with respect and affection in this moment of profound grief. May he rest in peace,” it said.

It was reported last month that Jorge was under medical supervision, with the family expressing deep discomfort over the “lack of sensitivity, respect and decency” in coverage. “We ask for responsibility, caution and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention,” the statement read.

The statement came hours after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup opening win over Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick at the age of 38. The Argentine captain was visibly emotional during the match and was seen crying after his first goal.

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Messi later revealed the reason behind his tears, linking it directly to his father’s health. “I cried after the first goal, yes,” Messi said. “But it was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.”

Jorge was crucial behind the scenes in his son’s prolific career. He coached Messi during his early years at a local club in Rosario and saw him through the period when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child.

Jorge then travelled with the then-13-year-old Lionel to Barcelona where the latter joined the club’s famed youth system. Barcelona subsequently covered the cost of his treatment and just three years later, Messi made his senior debut for the Catalan giants. Jorge went on to become his son’s representative as he quickly went about establishing himself among the best of his generation, and eventually being recognised among the greatest players of all time.