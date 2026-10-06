Lionel Messi farewell match: When, where and how to watch Argentina vs Benin?

Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on a glittering international football career when Argentina take on Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, being dubbed the Last Tango, kicks off at 4:30 AM IST and will see the 39-year-old lead out La Albiceleste one last time in front of a packed house, with members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022-winning squad and their families on hand to mark the occasion.
Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, a little over two months after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey. The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for “the farewell he deserves”, and thousands of fans are expected at the Estadio Monumental to show their appreciation. The AFA said the match will “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion”.
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Messi is the most decorated figure in Argentine football history, having made 207 appearances, scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists, all records for La Albiceleste. His roll of honours includes the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medal, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. He appeared in a record-tying six World Cups alongside his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Alongside Messi, veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi is also set to hang up his boots, while midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could also be seen in the Argentina shirt for the final time, according to reports. Argentina are currently ranked world No. 2, while Benin are 89th, coached by Gernot Rohr, who led Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Messi posted pictures on social media of him arriving to join the national team for the last time and his final training sessions. “Special moments I know I will miss,” he wrote. He briefly retired from Argentina duty in 2016 before enjoying his most successful period with the national team, winning the Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024 as well as the 2022 World Cup. He continues at club level with Inter Miami, where he recently won the Campeones Cup, his fourth trophy with the team.
When will Messi play his last game for Argentina?
Messi will play his final match for Argentina on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The match kicks off at 4:30 AM IST.
Who will Messi play against in his final game?
Messi will face Benin in the friendly, with the African side ranked 89th in the world and coached by Gernot Rohr.
Where will Messi’s last game for Argentina take place?
The match will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Where to watch Lionel Messi’s last match in India?
Live streaming of the Argentina vs Benin friendly will be available on ZEE5. There is no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.