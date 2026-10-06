Lionel Messi farewell match: When, where and how to watch Argentina vs Benin?

Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on a glittering international football career when Argentina take on Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, being dubbed the Last Tango, kicks off at 4:30 AM IST and will see the 39-year-old lead out La Albiceleste one last time in front of a packed house, with members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022-winning squad and their families on hand to mark the occasion.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, a little over two months after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey. The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for “the farewell he deserves”, and thousands of fans are expected at the Estadio Monumental to show their appreciation. The AFA said the match will “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion”.