Lionel Messi farewell: Argentina invites superstar to play final match on Oct 6

Weeks after his retirement announcement, Argentina have invited Lionel Messi for a final appearance in a friendly next month. (AP Photo)

Nearly a fortnight after announcing his retirement, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has been invited to wear the Albiceleste shirt one final time before ending his international career.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) ⁠president Claudio Tapia on Tuesday confirmed that their talismanic forward has been invited to make a farewell appearance during one of the friendly games in the forthcoming October window.

“We invited the best player in the world ‌to play, the icon of our team, our captain Lionel Messi, to have a ‌deserved farewell on October 6, here ⁠in Argentina,” Tapia said on social media.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runners-up are scheduled to play three home friendlies in the window, with Messi expected to feature in the match against Benin on October 6 in Buenos Aires.