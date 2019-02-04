Lionel Messi doesn’t practice ahead of ‘clasico’ because of injury

Lionel Messi has not practiced with his teammates on Monday, raising doubts about his presence in the Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Advertising

Messi hurt his right leg in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday and remains doubtful for Barcelona’s home game against Madrid in the first leg of the Copa semifinals.

Barcelona had not yet given full details about Messi’s condition, although reports said the injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him from facing Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium.

The injury appeared to happen when he was hit in the leg by Valencia defender Antonio Lato while they challenged for a ball in the second half on Saturday.

Messi missed Barcelona’s 5-1 league rout of Madrid in October because of a broken right arm.

Advertising

He has scored at least a goal in nine straight games in all competitions and is the league’s leading scorer with 21 goals in 22 matches.