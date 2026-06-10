Messi: “It will be difficult for our rivals” — and he has the record to prove it

“It will be very difficult for our rivals to face Argentina because it’s a very strong, united group with undiminished enthusiasm.” Lionel Messi‘s message before his sixth World Cup was short and unambiguous.
He delivered it after scoring in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Iceland in Auburn on Tuesday — his 117th international goal, and one that made him the oldest player to score for the Albiceleste at 38 years, 11 months and 14 days, surpassing Angel Labruna’s record that had stood since 1957.
It was his 199th cap. Next Tuesday against Algeria will be his 200th. Three players will appear at a sixth World Cup when the tournament opens on June 11 — Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. No player in history has reached that number before.
“It all happened very quickly,” Messi said. “I felt good, and even though I’m playing for Inter Miami, I never stopped competing, pushing myself. It just happened naturally that I was able to be in most of the national team’s matches.”
“I don’t think about records, or anything on an individual level, just collective goals. This time I’ll enjoy it with much more peace of mind after having achieved it.”
He was equally relaxed about his own state of mind heading into the tournament. “I’m happy, relaxed, enjoying every moment, every training session, every day with my teammates. I’m trying to enjoy it even more than the last time.”
Argentina head into the tournament without defender Leonardo Balerdi, ruled out through injury, but Messi was unbothered. “We had enough time to get in good shape. I think we’re getting there as the matches go by.”
The squad’s hunger, he said, had not dimmed. “The excitement is the same as always, even more so when it’s a World Cup. It’s a very competitive group, one that always wants more, that doesn’t give things up easily. We’re going there to compete.”