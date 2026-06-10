Messi: “It will be difficult for our rivals” — and he has the record to prove it

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) gets control of the ball as Iceland midfielder Kristian Hlynsson (20) defends during the second half of an international friendly match soccer match Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

“It will be very difficult for our rivals to face Argentina because it’s a very strong, united group with undiminished enthusiasm.” Lionel Messi‘s message before his sixth World Cup was short and unambiguous.

He delivered it after scoring in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Iceland in Auburn on Tuesday — his 117th international goal, and one that made him the oldest player to score for the Albiceleste at 38 years, 11 months and 14 days, surpassing Angel Labruna’s record that had stood since 1957.

It was his 199th cap. Next Tuesday against Algeria will be his 200th. Three players will appear at a sixth World Cup when the tournament opens on June 11 — Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. No player in history has reached that number before.