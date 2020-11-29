Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona in Barcelona’s win over Osasuna

Lionel Messi donning a Newell's Old Boys jersey in order to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona. (AP)

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona’s resounding 4-0 win over Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Martin Braithwaite broke the deadlock for the Catalans in the first half where Messi even had a chance to produce his own version of Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal.

Messi adorned a brilliant team display with a brilliant strike into the top corner in the second half, after Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho had scored either side of halftime.

The Argentine then lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys bearing the number 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

The Barcelona captain had paid tribute to Maradona on social media this week, writing: “A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.”

“I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”

Before kickoff, Messi and his teammates paid homage to Maradona, who played for the club in an eventful yet disappointing spell from 1982 to 1984, by observing a minute’s silence in front of an old Barcelona shirt bearing the number 10.

Barcelona pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona. An emotional time for Lionel Messi. 💙❤️pic.twitter.com/tJD8jhrn7z — Goal (@goal) November 29, 2020

Barca defender Clement Lenglet limped off with an ankle problem, leaving his side with no fit first-team centre-backs due to injuries to Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, and Gerard Pique.

The win followed Barca’s 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid last week and lifted them to seventh in the standings on 14 points after nine matches, nine behind leaders Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico.

