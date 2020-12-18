scorecardresearch
Lionel Messi didn’t vote for Cristiano Ronaldo for FIFA Men’s Player Award

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski saw out competition from both Messi and Ronaldo to win the award for the year on Thursday. Following the virtual ceremony on Thursday, each vote from every national team's captain and head coach have now been revealed.

By: Sports Desk | December 18, 2020 6:17:44 pm
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)

Lionel Messi did not have Cristiano Ronaldo among his top three picks for the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award for the year, but Ronaldo did have Messi as one among his top three picks, as revealed by FIFA.

Barcelona superstar Messi included Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and eventual winner Lewandowski among his three choices for the annual award. On the other hand, Juventus’ Ronaldo kept Lewandowski, Messi and Mbappe among his three choices.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here’s a complete list of winners from The Best FIFA Awards 2020

=>The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze – England/Olympique Lyonnais/Manchester City

=>The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool

=>The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi – France/Olympique Lyonnais

=>The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer – Germany/Bayern Munich

=>The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski – Poland/Bayern Munich

=>The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands

=>FIFA Fair Play Award: Mattia Agnese – Italy

=>FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-min – South Korea/Tottenham

=>FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva – Brazil

