Lionel Messi dances on top of table after World Cup victory

Lionel Messi was on top of the world and the Argentina locker room table when he celebrated Argentina’s 3rd World Cup victory against France at the Lusail stadium on Sunday, a video shared by teammate Nicolás Otamendi showed.

The whole Argentina camp was in a celebratory mood as Messi entered the locker room with the World Cup trophy in hand and proceeded to climb on top of the table while the whole room erupted with joy. The Argentina captain would soon be joined by Lautaro Martinez as they both danced on top of the table with the trophy.

Elsewhere in the video, the Argentina players were seen constantly in song as everyone from Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero came on camera and shared a few words. The players were soon seen making a train and dancing and there was even a Chucky doll from the movie Child’s Play perched on top of the table with a beer on its lap.

After the match, Messi had said that he cannot wait to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy. Speaking to journalists after the final against France, Messi said he had “craved” this moment for so long.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one,” he said.

“It took so long, but here it is,” Messi added. “We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”

Messi achieved what Maradona did in 1986 and dominated a World Cup for Argentina. He scored seven goals and embraced the responsibility of leading his team out of those dark moments after a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage.