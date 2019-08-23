Lionel Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa: Cristiano Ronaldo on rivalry

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about his biggest and long-time rival Lionel Messi and admitted that the Argentinian star has only made him a better player and vice-versa.

Known as the greatest players to be currently playing, Juventus star Ronaldo said that the two share ‘excellent professional relationship’. Speaking to TVI in Portugal, the former Real Madrid striker said, “I really admire the career he has had so far, and, for his part, he has already said that he had trouble when I left the Spanish league because it is a rivalry that he appreciates.”

“It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One, the only common point between all the big rivalries in the sport is that they are healthy,” he added.

When the Barcelona ‘Messiah’ won trophies, Ronaldo said it pinched him. “I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins,” he said. “I have an excellent professional relationship because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.

Speaking on his personal relationship with Messi, Ronaldo said, “I have never been to dinner with him, but why not in the future? I would have no problem with doing that.”

For the first time since 2013, neither of the two won the Champions League title last season as the final was an all-English affair with Liverpool taking home the trophy.