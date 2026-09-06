Messi, Ronaldo to play together for first time? A former teammate holds the key

Their rivalry at the top of world football may have ceased, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never come close to sharing the pitch for the same team. All that could change this December, with the legendary titans of world football poised for a historic reunion.
The dream pairing may have been on the wishlist of several footballing nations and clubs. But it could just be Messi and Ronaldo’s former teammate, Carlos Tevez, who might link up the duo this winter. The 42-year-old Tevez, whose last professional game took place almost three years ago, is planning a farewell match at Boca Juniors, the Argentinian club of his youth, which he represented again in his last professional stint.
Five years after retiring at Boca Juniors, Tevez is finally getting his proper farewell. The iconic La Bombonera stadium is expected to host a star-studded testimonial match featuring around 60 elite footballers this December. Tevez is also aiming pull off the ultimate spectacle, announcing on streaming channel Olga, “We will bring them together,” in hopes of uniting Messi and Ronaldo.
Tevez has reportedly held discussions with the club to lock either the December 12-13 dates or the subsequent weekend.
Tevez, who revealed that he is still connnect to both titans of world football through WhatsApp, remained optimistic of bringing Ronaldo to Argentina for the occasions. “I will personally go and get him,” he said.
While Tevez has played extensively with Messi during his international career with Argentina, he has also spent a couple of years with Cristiano Ronaldo during his loan spell with Manchester United between 2007 and 2009.
An eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi announced his international retirement late last month, in a year when he nearly led Argentina to a second World Cup title. Messi’s magic, though, has refused to wane. The 39-year-old notched up four goals and an assist for Inter Miami in a recent MLS game.
At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dreams have ended. Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d’Or five times, is still hunting an otherworldly target of 1,000 goals, standing only 22 away from the summit while representing Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Messi and Ronaldo last shared the pitch in a pre-season friendly three years ago as a Paris Saint-Germain side beat Riyadh All-Stars XI 5-4.