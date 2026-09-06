Messi, Ronaldo to play together for first time? A former teammate holds the key

Their rivalry at the top of world football may have ceased, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never come close to sharing the pitch for the same team. All that could change this December, with the legendary titans of world football poised for a historic reunion.

The dream pairing may have been on the wishlist of several footballing nations and clubs. But it could just be Messi and Ronaldo’s former teammate, Carlos Tevez, who might link up the duo this winter. The 42-year-old Tevez, whose last professional game took place almost three years ago, is planning a farewell match at Boca Juniors, the Argentinian club of his youth, which he represented again in his last professional stint.