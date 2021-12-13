Messi & Ronaldo lock horns as Man United face PSG in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This will be the first time Messi and Ronaldo will meet in the Champions League knockout stages since the 2010/11 semi-final. (Reuters)

The biggest news coming out of the UCL draw which took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday was that Manchester United will face Paris St Germain in the Round of 16 which means old rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will have a chance to renew hostilities again. This will also be the first time these two icons will meet in the Champions League knockout stages since the 2010/11 semi-final.

And to think, the luck of the draw might have had other implications if Villareal had not drawn Manchester United during the early part of the event. As per the rules, clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, so United wasn’t eligible to face the Spanish team as they had faced off in the group stage and ultimately Villareal had to settle for another powerhouse from Manchester, United’s so-called ‘noisy neighbours’.

Atletico Madrid, who are struggling at the moment will face a rampaging Bayern Munich, Liverpool will face FC Salzburg while Real Madrid will face Benfica. The other matches are Inter Milan vs Ajax, Sporting vs Juventus and champions Chelsea vs Lille.

Both the home and away matches this year will have a lot riding on them as the away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

The eight group winners were seeded in the draw and will play the second leg at home.

First-leg games are played over two midweeks from Feb. 15-23. Return games are from March 8-16.