Messi moved to tears after World Cup defeat, admits Spain ‘better team’ in final

Lionel Messi collected the FIFA World Cup 2026 runners-up silver medal from US President Donald Trump after a forgettable Sunday evening against Spain at the MetLife Stadium. The highs of the 2022 triumph were swiftly erased as he exited the podium. The Argentina talisman broke into tears as he waved goodbye before trudging down the players’ tunnel.

Messi’s forgettable night effectively depicted Argentina’s misery against Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish unit. Their domination in the final had only one goal to show from Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute strike, but also ensured that Argentina did not have a single shot on target for 120 minutes.

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Messi conceded that Spain were deserved victors after his magic was neutralised throughout the contest.

“I feel sad, but I am aware that we played our hearts out,” Messi told reporters following the loss. “They were better, to be honest. We lost the game, and we accept that. That doesn’t mean that we will forget everything we’ve done so far, so I’d like to thank my people, my players and the country.”

While his Argentina future remains uncertain, the 39-year-old scripted a memorable campaign, setting new records during his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner finished with eight goals and four assists in the campaign, finishing second in the Golden Ball race behind France’s Kylian Mbappe (10 goals, two assists).

Leo Messi breaking down in 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 in front of Argentina fans pic.twitter.com/SKn8w7cHAe — Anatoly Fans (@fananatoly) July 19, 2026

Messi took his goals tally to 21 at the World Cup, only bettered by Mbappe’s 22 across three campaigns.

Speaking after the defeat, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hailed Messi’s presence.

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“I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he’s achieved because he’s the best football player ever stepping foot on a pitch,” he said.

Appearing in a record third World Cup final, Argentina were stopped from being the first team to defend the title in 64 years since Brazil in 1962. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente revealed that neutralising the Messi effect was a primary requirement for his side in the summit clash.

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“The first idea was to keep Messi at bay,” de la Fuente said.

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Confined to a mere 15 touches in the first half and 54 overall, Messi once again struggled at a venue linked to one of his career’s lowest points. MetLife Stadium hosted the 2016 Copa América final loss to Chile which prompted his short-lived international retirement. He unretired 47 days later, eventually captaining Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022.