Lionel Messi conjures an all-time assist for Argentina’s third goal

Over the years Lionel Messi has taken up gigabytes of data on the internet with some of the wildest goals and assists that are borne out of the unlikeliest of positions and instances. On this night at the Lusail Stadium, to the music of a capacity Argentine’s crowd’s wild adulation, he created yet another rewindable flash of genius in his history, set to be rewatched over and over, just like so many other moments he has speckled all over football.

The move started around the 67th minute. And where was Messi you ask?

It’s the same story with so many of the greatest of his goals. It starts with the magician along the sidelines – walking and scanning – the processor of his brain quietly whirring about in a way only his could. Close to the Croatia bench and hugging the touchline, it’s the position he usually takes when he comes across teams intent on putting bodies within breathing distance to shut any signs of life between him and their goal.

This time though, that man-marking that he usually earns, isn’t too heavy a load. Croatia are two goals down and are searching for hope. They don’t have the luxury of putting three of their best on Messi. Modric is far away trying to concoct a revival.

It’s actually Julian Alvarez who inadvertently starts the move. Closely being guarded by Josko Gvardiol, with his back to goal, Alvarez tries to control a pass on his chest, but it’s a poor touch that lands at Messi’s feet. Just like Angel di Maria admitted after the Mexico game that he ‘threw a turd’ at his greatest-ever teammate’s feet, only for him to turn it into an Argentine tale of revival, this pass from Alvarez is similar. Not intended, but with the greatest of consequences.

Even then though, when Mateo Kovacic is near him, Messi quickly waltzes away from him, gravitating towards the ball and effortlessly reaching his destination. He picks it up and is immediately switched on to by Gvardiol. In a tournament that has highlighted the best of central defenders and defensive midfielders, Gvardiol has added millions to his transfer tally with his performances in Qatar. Messi is about to take a few of those millions out of the equation in a jiffy.

When he first gets the ball, Gvardiol tries a little nibble at the ball. But Messi is a master at deflecting his body ever so lightly towards the left when he starts to run with the ball. It puts the player on him with a conundrum. Do you foul Messi and earn a clear yellow at that moment, or do you continue to nibble away and see where this moment leads? Gvardiol chooses option 2. Wrong move.

Messi continues to move towards goal from deep in the right wing. Gvardiol keeps chase with him. He tries to get his right arm over Messi’s shoulder. Disrupt the Argentine’s equilibrium as he starts to build steam and the ball is winnable. But Messi is equal to the task. At 35 he’s dropped quite a bit of pace but his ability to control the ball so close to his feet when he runs remains. And that run continues, the shoulder shrugged away. But when he’s about to enter the box, the figure of Gvardiol continues to be on a collision course. There is a reason the Croat is likely to make the World Cup team of the tournament.

But Messi has the solution to this too. It’s to drop his head, pivot and drift slightly out of the box. Gvardiol is young and at 20, rather than allowing Messi to walk away from creating a dangerous situation, he ever-so-slightly follows his nemesis out of it, still trusting in those little nibbles and pushes. Messi, a grizzled veteran at the game of setting traps, lures him slightly out of step and takes yet another pivot, this time towards goal. Gvardiol falls for it hook, line and sinker.

That’s the first idea a viewer has that this moment is going to be special. You’ve experienced it too many times and like a tingling on the back of your neck, you know something special is happening. That last pivot from Messi is magical. He does so many of them through the game and has such a great sense of when to accelerate that it’s no wonder Gvardiol doesn’t go for a full-bodied challenge. And what should have been a simple foul outside the box to stop him has suddenly turned into a full-blown problem for Croatia.

Messi hugs the goal line inside the box and continues to move in. At this point, he’s breached the inside of Gvardiol’s position and there really isn’t much the masked menace of this edition can do except follow and pray. At this point, you wonder whether Messi will go all the way.

And then turns up Alvarez. Remember him? Far away ages ago at the touchline, making a bad touch, only for it to fall to Messi? He’s followed his captain into the box and finishes off the easiest of tap-ins he’ll ever receive. But the Argentines swarm Messi. It is his goal and it is his ingenuity. He lurches towards the crowd, arms outstretched. Gvardiol lightly jogs away from the torturous last ten seconds he has had to face. “Messi again, with the marvellous mischief,” screams commentator Peter Drury in delight. It’s over for Croatia.