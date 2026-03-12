Lionel Messi chases Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900-goal landmark — but Nashville keep him waiting

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi leaves the field in the rain after a draw against Nashville SC in a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Nashville. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi’s pursuit of his 900th career goal continued without success on Wednesday as Inter Miami drew 0-0 with Nashville SC in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Geodis Park.

Argentine daily La Nacion had asked ahead of the match: “Will the 900th goal come against Nashville SC?” It did not, but the wait is unlikely to be long.

The 38-year-old Messi was tightly marked throughout and Inter Miami’s clearest chance fell to him only once — a shot after a pass from Rodrigo De Paul that Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved, with the rebound from German Berterame going wide.