Lionel Messi chases Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900-goal landmark — but Nashville keep him waiting

Lionel Messi’s pursuit of his 900th career goal continued without success on Wednesday as Inter Miami drew 0-0 with Nashville SC in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Geodis Park.
Argentine daily La Nacion had asked ahead of the match: “Will the 900th goal come against Nashville SC?” It did not, but the wait is unlikely to be long.
The 38-year-old Messi was tightly marked throughout and Inter Miami’s clearest chance fell to him only once — a shot after a pass from Rodrigo De Paul that Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved, with the rebound from German Berterame going wide.
Messi had scored his 899th goal last Saturday in Inter Miami’s 2-1 MLS win over DC United in Baltimore, moving to within one of a milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached among active players. Ronaldo scored his 900th goal in September 2024 during Portugal’s Nations League match against Croatia. “It was emotional because it’s a milestone,” Ronaldo said after the game. “Only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals.”
Messi is on course to reach the landmark in fewer appearances than Ronaldo. The Argentine has 899 goals from 1,140 games, averaging 0.78 goals per game. Ronaldo needed 1,238 appearances to reach 900, at an average of 0.73 goals per game. Ronaldo currently stands at 965 career goals. Beyond Ronaldo, no other active player is close to the figure — Robert Lewandowski, the next highest, has 690 career goals.
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, who played alongside Messi for Argentina and Barcelona, said ahead of the match: “I’m just a privileged spectator, nothing more, nothing less. The number we’re talking about is insane, and that’s why Leo is one of a kind.”
Of Messi’s 899 goals, 672 came at Barcelona, 115 for Argentina, 80 for Inter Miami and 32 for Paris Saint-Germain.
Nashville were the more dangerous side in the first half, forcing several saves from Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The result leaves the tie level ahead of the second leg at Chase Stadium next Wednesday, March 18. Inter Miami face Charlotte FC in MLS on Saturday, giving Messi another opportunity to reach the milestone before the return leg. Goal no 900 awaits.