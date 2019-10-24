Lionel Messi becomes first player to score in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons

Barcelona star player Lionel Messi became the first player to score at least once in 15 consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons on Wednesday. Messi scored just three minutes into the game against Slavia Prague becoming the third player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul to score against 33 different teams.

The Argentine capitalised on a disorganised pass from Peter Sevcik to midfielder Arthur to score his 113th goal in Europe’s top club competition.

In the 50th minute, Slavia’s Jan Boril scored the equalizer sending shivers down Barcelona camp.

However, in the 57th minute, Messi floated a free kick to forward Luis Suarez who managed to get it past the goalkeeper after a deflection from Slavia forward Peter Olayinka helping Barcelona score the winner.

“We are at the top of the table and we play the next two games at home. They will show us where we are. It is really an incredible record. I hope Leo will continue to do well,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde lauded the 32-year-old.

Barcelona are currently at the top of the Group F of Champions League 2019 with seven points in front of their name after two wins from three games.