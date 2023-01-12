scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Lionel Messi called ‘sewer rat’, ‘hormone-filled midget’ by ex-Barcelona board member: Reports

In the whatsapp texts, Roman Gomez Ponti, head of legal services under Bartomeu, can be seen addressing Lionel Messi as a 'sewer rat' and 'hormonal dwarf'.

lionel messi, messi barcelona farewell, messi used tissue up for sale, $1 million messi used tissue, messi panuelo, viral news, odd news, indian expressLionel Messi during his final press conference at Barcelona. (Reuters)
Argentina legend Lionel Messi is said to have been reportedly targeted with distasteful insults from the former Barcelona board members, according to reports emerging out of Spain.

Messi, who spent the majority of his career with the Catalan club, was reportedly called a “sewer rat” and a “dwarf” by ex-head of legal services Roman Gomez Ponti in the recently leaked messages.

Spanish outlet Sport revealed the messages published by El Periodico, that were sent in a Whatsapp group allegedly between Ponti, ex-president Josep Bartomeu, former general director Oscar Grau, ex-financial director Pancho Schroder and ex-directory of Strategy and Innovation Javier Sobrino.

The texts were abusive in nature as Ponti hit out at Bartomeu for his favouritism towards the 35-year-old.

Members of the group was equally furious that Messi’s contract details had been leaked to the press in 2021.

Stating his annoyance, Ponti is alleged to have written: “Barto, honestly, you can’t be such a good person with this sewer rat. The club gave him everything and he has dedicated himself to dictating signings, transfers, renewals, sponsors just for him etc.

Questioning the contract renewals of Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, he wrote: “I could never do it but to the figures in the contract, you also have to add Pinto, Suarez’s renewal, Jordi Alba’s and the commission for Ansu Fati’s renewal (Rodrigo Messi, agent? But if he doesn’t know how to even read and his partner is a drug dealer).

“And above all the accumulation of blackmail and rudeness that the club and those of us who work[ed at the club] have suffered from this hormonal dwarf who owes Barça his life… ah!

“But when bad things happen (the pandemic), you receive the legendary message on Whatsapp: ‘Presi, drop everyone else’s salary, but don’t touch mine or Suarez’s.’ I hope he leaves to indifference, which is the worst thing that could happen to him (another money grabber).”

To that, Grau is said to have agreed: “Yes.”

Bartomeu, meanwhile, allegedly replied: “I agree on many things, but Barça come first and this type of article hurts the club’s image.”

Later, Bartomeu even admits that “many times we have listened to Leo, not always, but many times, and this contract without a pandemic was totally assumable.”

Bartomeu also stressed that Messi represented 15 pecrent of the budget and that “it was correct considering everything he generates.”

Ultimately, Barcelona had to maintain a salary cap which led to Messi’s departure as he was unable to renew the contract.

