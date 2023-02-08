Lionel Messi will go back to Barcelona if president Joan Laporta is kicked out: Argentine superstar’s brother’s bizarre rant

Lionel Messi’s brother Matias on Wednesday courted controversy when he said that the Argentinian superstar will only return to Barcelona if current club president Joan Laporta is kicked out.

“I have a SPORT cutting that says “Messi should return to Barcelona” and I’ve put underneath it “Hahaha”. We are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to have a good clearout, kicking-out, among others, Joan Laporta who is ungrateful after all that Messi did for Barcelona,” he can be heard saying in a now viral clip.

“People (in Barcelona) did not support him. People should have gone out to do a march or something, let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I tell you because I want it to come out of our guts and not listen to things that are not true,” he added.

Messi had to leave Barcelona as a free agent in 2021 to join Paris Saint Germain after spending two decades at the Camp Nou. Laporta had promised that Barcelona would be able to retain Messi but financial situation resulted in the superstar leaving after a very emotional press conference.

Matias also claimed in the clip that Messi was the one who had put Barcelona on the map and without him the club would be nothing.

“(I think) Barcelona became known thanks to Messi. Nobody knew about them before. Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi,” he said as quoted by Football Espana.

Messi recently starred with a goal as Paris Saint Germain defeated 12th placed Toulouse and extend their lead on top of the Ligue One table. Messi curled in an exquisite goal into the bottom corner from outside the area in the 58th minute and put PSG 2-1 ahead, helping the hosts recover from a woeful start where they conceded first.