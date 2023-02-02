scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record after PSG win over Montpellier

Unless Ronaldo decides to return to a club in Europe’s top five leagues, the Portuguese international will end with 696 goals.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Ors between them. (Source: File)
Lionel Messi scored for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday as they beat Montpellier 3-1 and moved five points clear at the top of the French league.

It was Lionel Messi’s 697th goal in top five European leagues, surpassing the record of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He achieved it in 84 less games than the Portuguese star.

Before this game, Messi had scored 696 goals in his club career, with 13 goals for PSG this season.

Unless Ronaldo decides to return to a club in Europe’s top five leagues, the Portuguese international will end with 696 goals.

Ronaldo scored 450 goals from Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus.

At the peak of their careers, Messi and Ronaldo spent nine seasons facing off while playing for rival La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With a combined 76 major trophies (Messi 42, Ronaldo 34), they are two of the most decorated players in the history of football.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Messi had hinted at retirement.

Stating that he has achieved everything there was to be achieved with the national team, the 35-year-old Argentine superstar said, “It’s at the end of my career, closing a cycle.”

“I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed. I got everything in my career, individually. It was about uniquely closing my career. I never imagined that all this would happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints, and I can’t ask for more. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup; there’s nothing left,” he said in an interview with UrbanaPlay.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:57 IST
