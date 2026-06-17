Most international hat-tricks: Messi surpasses Ronaldo in Argentina’s WC 2026 opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: The 38-year-old Messi edged out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest man to net a World Cup hat-trick.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 17, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Lionel Messi bagged his first World Cup hat-trick for Argentina vs Algeria in Kansas City. (AP Photo)Lionel Messi bagged his first World Cup hat-trick for Argentina vs Algeria in Kansas City. (AP Photo)
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Lionel Messi kick-started his record sixth World Cup appearance with a sensational performance as Argentina routed Algeria in their Group I opener in Kansas City on the back of their talisman’s hat-trick on Tuesday night.

Exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance, setting up a fiery start for the reigning world champions.

Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute, curling a left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane) from open play outside the box. The second goal came in a canter, after a teammate took a shot at goal, Zidane could not collect it and ended up sending it back into to play where Messi was at hand to seal the goal with a tap in.

ALSO READ | Messi, Messi, Messi: That familiar World Cup chant restarts after Argentina’s 3-0 win

Messi netted a record hat-trick in the 76th minute, where he clinically finished off some good build up play from his teammates. Just over a minute after he had completed his first hat-trick in World Cup history, Messi was subbed off to a standing ovation.

Records tumble

The 38-year-old Messi edged out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest man to net a World Cup hat-trick. Ronaldo acheived the feat in 2018 at 33 years old.

Messi also bagged his 11th hat-trick in the Argentine shirt, overhauling Ronaldo’s tally of 10 hat-tricks to record the most hat-trick in men’s international football. Moreover, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also equalled Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in World Cup history.

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Most international hat-tricks

Player Span Hat-tricks
Lionel Messi (Argentina) 2012–2026 11
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2013–2021 10
Sven Rydell (Sweden) 1924–1932 9
Ali Mabkhout (UAE) 2012–2021 9
Poul Nielsen (Norway) 1913–1921 8
Gerd Müller (Germany) 1967–1972 8

Messi full list of international hat-tricks

Messi’s latest hat-trick was the 61st hat-trick of his professional career, including club and country, five behind Ronaldo’s tally of 66 hat-tricks.

Date Team Opposition Score Tournament Goals
29/02/2012 Argentina Switzerland 3-1 Friendly 3
09/06/2012 Argentina Brazil 4-3 Friendly 3
15/06/2013 Argentina Guatemala 4-0 Friendly 3
11/06/2016 Argentina Panama 5-0 Copa America 3
11/10/2017 Argentina Ecuador 3-1 World Cup Qualifier 3
30/05/2018 Argentina Haiti 4-0 Friendly 3
10/09/2021 Argentina Bolivia 3-0 World Cup Qualifier 3
05/06/2022 Argentina Estonia 5-0 Friendly 5
28/03/2023 Argentina Curacao 7-0 Friendly 3
15/10/2024 Argentina Bolivia 6-0 World Cup Qualifier 3
17/06/2026 Argentina Algeria 3-0 World Cup 2026 3

 

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