Most international hat-tricks: Messi surpasses Ronaldo in Argentina’s WC 2026 opener

Lionel Messi bagged his first World Cup hat-trick for Argentina vs Algeria in Kansas City. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi kick-started his record sixth World Cup appearance with a sensational performance as Argentina routed Algeria in their Group I opener in Kansas City on the back of their talisman’s hat-trick on Tuesday night.

Exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance, setting up a fiery start for the reigning world champions.

Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute, curling a left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane) from open play outside the box. The second goal came in a canter, after a teammate took a shot at goal, Zidane could not collect it and ended up sending it back into to play where Messi was at hand to seal the goal with a tap in.