Most international hat-tricks: Messi surpasses Ronaldo in Argentina’s WC 2026 opener

Lionel Messi kick-started his record sixth World Cup appearance with a sensational performance as Argentina routed Algeria in their Group I opener in Kansas City on the back of their talisman’s hat-trick on Tuesday night.
Exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance, setting up a fiery start for the reigning world champions.
Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute, curling a left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane) from open play outside the box. The second goal came in a canter, after a teammate took a shot at goal, Zidane could not collect it and ended up sending it back into to play where Messi was at hand to seal the goal with a tap in.
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Messi netted a record hat-trick in the 76th minute, where he clinically finished off some good build up play from his teammates. Just over a minute after he had completed his first hat-trick in World Cup history, Messi was subbed off to a standing ovation.
Three goals. One genius. Same old Messi magic. 🐐🇦🇷
Watch all 3 and tell me which one was your favorite. 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/0DcdJedVgJ
— Tobs Futball (@futball_lover01) June 17, 2026
Records tumble
The 38-year-old Messi edged out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest man to net a World Cup hat-trick. Ronaldo acheived the feat in 2018 at 33 years old.
Messi also bagged his 11th hat-trick in the Argentine shirt, overhauling Ronaldo’s tally of 10 hat-tricks to record the most hat-trick in men’s international football. Moreover, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also equalled Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in World Cup history.
|Player
|Span
|Hat-tricks
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|2012–2026
|11
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal
|2013–2021
|10
|Sven Rydell (Sweden)
|1924–1932
|9
|Ali Mabkhout (UAE)
|2012–2021
|9
|Poul Nielsen (Norway)
|1913–1921
|8
|Gerd Müller (Germany)
|1967–1972
|8
Messi’s latest hat-trick was the 61st hat-trick of his professional career, including club and country, five behind Ronaldo’s tally of 66 hat-tricks.
|Date
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Tournament
|Goals
|29/02/2012
|Argentina
|Switzerland
|3-1
|Friendly
|3
|09/06/2012
|Argentina
|Brazil
|4-3
|Friendly
|3
|15/06/2013
|Argentina
|Guatemala
|4-0
|Friendly
|3
|11/06/2016
|Argentina
|Panama
|5-0
|Copa America
|3
|11/10/2017
|Argentina
|Ecuador
|3-1
|World Cup Qualifier
|3
|30/05/2018
|Argentina
|Haiti
|4-0
|Friendly
|3
|10/09/2021
|Argentina
|Bolivia
|3-0
|World Cup Qualifier
|3
|05/06/2022
|Argentina
|Estonia
|5-0
|Friendly
|5
|28/03/2023
|Argentina
|Curacao
|7-0
|Friendly
|3
|15/10/2024
|Argentina
|Bolivia
|6-0
|World Cup Qualifier
|3
|17/06/2026
|Argentina
|Algeria
|3-0
|World Cup 2026
|3