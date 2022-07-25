scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Lionel Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is’ not over’: President Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona, won a staggering 35 titles and record-breaking six Ballon d'Or awards during his 17-year stay at the La Liga club.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 7:55:30 pm
Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year. (Reuters)

Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona according to president Joan Laporta.

Messi, who left the Blaugrana last year to join PSG, has also been reported to be keen on a return to the Catalan club.

Messi admitted in May he did not want to leave the ‘complete happiness’ of playing at Camp Nou, and a report from SPORT suggests his former team-mate Xavi has told Barcelona president Joan Laporta to secure his return.

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona, and won a staggering 35 titles and a record-breaking six Ballon d’Or awards during his 17-year stay at the La Liga club.

Laporta has also added fuel to this story adding that Messi’s “chapter” at the club is “not over” and wants the Argetinian to have a “more beautiful ending” at the Camp Nou.

“Messi was everything,” Laporta said exclusively to ESPN.

“To Barca, he’s been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me he’s only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, coaches.

“I would hope that the Messi chapter isn’t over. I think it’s our responsibility to try to … find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn’t closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

“As president of Barca, I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barca, and on a personal level, I think I owe him,” he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News