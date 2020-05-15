‘You can’t think about the risk too much’: Lionel Messi on La Liga’s restart plans

Lionel Messi leads the La Liga charts with 19 goals and 12 assists this season. (Source: File Photo) Lionel Messi leads the La Liga charts with 19 goals and 12 assists this season. (Source: File Photo)

Amidst talks of La Liga returning in mid-June, Lionel Messi expressed his view on the risks of playing with other individuals on the pitch on Friday, and said that he is comfortable with the idea.

Despite five players from La Liga clubs testing positive with Covid-19 earlier, president Javier Tebas said on Sunday that he still hopes the league can restart on June 12. With that plan in place, clubs have resumed individual training sessions as part of a strict programme with Barcelona being one of the first teams to train on last Friday.

“The risk of contagion is everywhere. When you leave the house the risk is already there, so I think you can’t think about it too much because otherwise, you’ll not want to go out anywhere,” said Messi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“But we also understand it is essential to comply with protocols and take all the possible measures of prevention. Going back to training is the first step but we shouldn’t get complacent and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume we have to start playing games but behind closed doors.”

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also shed some light on the reports of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez joining Barcelona in the summer.

“If I’m honest, I’m not sure if there were or are negotiations right now for him, I have no idea,” said Messi whilst talking the Argentine who is seen as a potential replacement for the 33-year-old Luis Suarez.

“Lautaro is an impressive striker, especially because I think he is very complete — he is strong, he dribbles well, he has an eye for goal, he knows how to protect the ball.”

Barcelona lead the standings with 58 points from 27 matches, and are two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

