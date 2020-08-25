scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Top news

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Lionel Messi, who joined Barcelona in 2000, has helped the club win ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

By: AP | Published: August 25, 2020 11:46:49 pm
Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi's future, Lionel Messi Barcelona future, Discussions on Lionel Messi, Future of Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Champions LeagueLionel Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time in Barcelona. (Source: File)

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

James Anderson makes history in rain-hit drawn Test against Pakistan
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 25: Latest News