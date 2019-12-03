Mateo Messi’s reaction after father Lionel Messi receives his sixth Ballon D’or goes viral

Lionel Messi won record sixth Ballon d’or Lionel Messi won record sixth Ballon d’or

While Lionel Messi made headlines after receiving his record sixth Ballon D’or Monday, the reaction of his four-year-old son Mateo to the announcement has gone viral. The boy is seen unable to contain his excitement and is seen jumping and laughing in his seat.

Messi attended the Ballon D’or in Paris with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, and two of their children. It is Messi’s first Ballon d’Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mateo is well known among Messi fans as being his father’s biggest troll. In an interview to TYC Sports, Messi said that Mateo sides with Real Madrid at home to annoy elder brother Thiago. “We played at home and he told me, ‘I’m from Liverpool that beat you,'” Messi said.

Messi, who won the Liga title with Barcelona, but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies.

The Barcelona star finished above Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Portugal’s third-placed Ronaldo, who has won the award five times.

“I am very lucky, I am blessed. I hope I will continue for a long time. I realize that I’m lucky even if one day it will be time to retire,” said the 32-year-old. “It will be tough but I still have some years ahead of me. Time flies so I will enjoy football and my family.”

