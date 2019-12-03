Real Madrid robbed Cristiano Ronaldo of Ballon d’Or last year, claims Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini. (Source: File Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini. (Source: File Photo)

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or 2019 win is fine by Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini but the Juventus defender has sensationally gone on to accuse Real Madrid of robbing Cristiano Ronaldo of the prestigious award in 2018.

Messi won the award to lift the prestigious award for a record sixth time and surpassing Ronaldo’s haul of five titles. It was Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric who went on to win the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

‘It’s okay that Messi has won the Ballon d’Or this year,’ Chiellini said before adding, “Ronaldo was really robbed of the Ballon d’Or last season, when Real Madrid decided to make sure he couldn’t win it and that was really weird,” he told Sky Italia.

“This season, it was more balanced. With all due respect, Modric even in his best season of his career didn’t deserve it. That was a signal from Real Madrid, as they wanted to stop Ronaldo winning it.”

“He won the Champions League, but by that logic, Van Dijk should’ve won it this year, or last year (Antoine) Griezmann, (Paul) Pogba or (Kylian) Mbappe for doing extraordinary things at the World Cup. Modric made no sense,” he added.

It is widely believed among a section of football fans that Modric, who went on to win the Ballon d’Or in 2018, only came through because Messi came fifth in the standings.

