Messi’s assists vs England puts him into lead in FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race

With his two sparkling assists against England, Lionel Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race with 8 goals and 4 assists. He pipped Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday night after he turned provider for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal win against England. Both Messi and Mbappe have 8 goals each with the Argentinian just ahead due to his 4 assists as opposed to the French star’s two.

Both Messi and Mbappe have one more match left with France facing England in the third place match on Saturday while Argentina will clash with Spain in the final on Sunday. England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are at No 4 and 5 respectively with 6 goals while France’s Ousmane Dembele and Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal are 6th and 7th with 5 goals. All these players still have one match left while Norway’s Erling Haaland who is 3rd with 7 goals has no chance of bettering his numbers due to his team’s elimination in the quarterfinal.