Looking back Messi’s first Argentina retirement, and the glorious years that came after

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football in a lengthy statement that he put up on his social media handles on Monday. The announcement was followed by an outpouring of tributes from within and beyond the world of football, with many of his teammates expressing sadness that they won’t be able to share a dressing room with him any more. At the same time, though, it was an announcement that was largely expected, unlike what was the case when he made a retirement announcement a decade ago.

Messi said that he had written the statement he put out on Monday just two days after the 2026 World Cup final and has now released it after the death of his father and longtime agent Jorge. It was a heartbreak that pushed him to put a full stop on his career with Argentina but he was 39 years old by then and had won pretty much every trophy that he could compete for, including and most importantly the World Cup. A decade ago, however, Messi announced his retirement from international football in wake of a defeat in a third consecutive major final.