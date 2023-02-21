scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Lionel Messi approaching 700 club goals

Messi is one goal away from reaching the legendary feat

PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is on the verge of making history in his legendary career after he reached 699 goals in club football post PSG’s 4-3 Ligue 1 home win over Lille OSC on matchday 24.

The Argentine forward scored the game-winning goal of the match in Nick of time and also created three goal-scoring chances for teammates. His lone late goal came from a exciting free-kick at the Parc des Princes.

With one more goal, the Argentine forward can become the second ever player in Europe’s top five leagues to score at least 700 club goals, and joining Cristiano Ronaldo, according to PSG Talk.

Messi’s chance comes in PSG’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Olympique de Marseille next week where the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be looking to avenge PSG’s Coupe de France round of 16 exit to Marseille, according to PSG Talk.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 08:08 IST
