Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Lionel Messi and Neymar wear Pele t-shirt to pay tributes to the legend

Before kick-off, the players gave a minute of applause for Pele as well.

Messi NeymarPSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar wore t-shirts commemorating the late Brazilian soccer great Pele. (Twitter)

As a tribute to the Brazilian football great Pele, PSG’s players including Lionel Messi and Neymar warmed up wearing T-shirts with Pelé’s face ahead of the Ligue 1 match against Angers at the Parc dess Princes on Wednesday. Pele, who won a record three World Cups, died in late December at the age of 82.

Before kick-off, the players gave a minute of applause for Pele as well. The Brazil legend had passed away of cancer on December 29, 2022 in Sao Paulo.

Messi was given a warm ovation by the crowd at Parc des Princes, who chanted his name when he applauded them back.

Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi, Neymar PSG’s Lionel Messi, left, talks to PSG’s Neymar, both wearing t-shirts commemorating the late Brazilian soccer great Pele, was they warm up for the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.

Messi then started the move that led to his 72nd-minute goal, with Ekitiké and Mukiele combining quickly to put him through before he side-footed home. His eighth league goal this season was initially disallowed for offside but then awarded following a video review.

With Mbappé rested, Messi started in attack with Neymar and Ekitiké. But PSG was asleep for stretches of the game and Angers had two good chances before Messi’s goal.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:13 IST
