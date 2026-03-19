WATCH: Lionel Messi joins 900 club, scores landmark goal for Inter Miami in Champions Cup

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi gestures after scoring his 900th goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 football match against Nashville. (PHOTO: AP)

Star footballer Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal to become only the second player to reach the landmark in football after Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi brought up the milestone with a left-footed strike in Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw with Nashville SC in the Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Messi took a pass in the middle of the box in the seventh minute, controlled the ball, spun and lined a low shot through a maze of defenders and into the far corner of the net.

The 38-year-old Argentine World Cup winner’s 900th goal came ⁠21 ​years after Messi scored his first in senior football for Barcelona as a 17-year-old in 2005.