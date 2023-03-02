scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Obviously, I see Lionel Messi in the next World Cup, says Argentina teammate Alexis Mac Allister

Last month, Messi had said he was not sure if his body will allow him to play in the next World Cup.

"I have no doubt that at 40 or 45 Messi will continue to be the best in the world," Mac Allister said.
Lionel Messi has seemingly won it all in his career as a professional player, be it Champions Leagues, La Ligas as well as the Copa America. But the crown jewel in his crown will always be winning the World cup with Argentina in Qatar last year.

Last month, Messi had said he was not sure if his body will allow him to play in the next World Cup. “I love playing football, I love what I do and while I am feeling well and feel I am fit and continue to enjoy it, I will do it. But it seems to be too much until the next World Cup,” he had said.

But Messi’s World cup winning teammate, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister thinks that Messi will be playing the World Cup in 2026. Messi will be 39 by the time it rolls around again.

“Obviously, I see Messi in the next World Cup. I have no doubt that at 40 or 45 he will continue to be the best in the world,” Mac Allister said in an interview with TyC Sports.

“He is very professional, you can see it, he is in perfect physical condition to continue playing calmly. And afterwards, he has everything in his head, beyond the physical he has everything in his head. We don’t have any problem running for him,” he added.

Last week, Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni had also hinted about the future of superstar Lionel Messi for the World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico next time.

Speaking at an event in Italy Scaloni said, “Being in the next World Cup will be Leo’s decision; if his body can take it for me, he will be there.”

“Behind our title, there was a communion of intentions between the fans, the staff and the players, something emotional that made sense of belonging for this unique shirt even stronger,” Scaloni had added.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:19 IST
