Lionel Messi slams 2 goals in first Inter Miami start since World Cup final

After a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi had his first start of the season for his club Inter Miami and scored 2 goals in a 4-2 drubbing of Atletico San Luis in the Leagues Cup. The 39-year-old had played 37 minutes as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday in the same tournament.
Messi scored in the 11th and the 44th minutes and now has 14 goals in 12 Leagues Cup matches – one ahead of Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga for most in the tournament’s four-year history.
Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also scored, and Noah Allen had three assists as Inter Miami extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches.
Lionel Messi is BACK for @InterMiamiCF!
First-time finish for the equalizer vs. Atlético San Luis 👏
📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/42t4HpB0fp pic.twitter.com/nBQ63LBwF8
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 5, 2026
After being held off the scoresheet against Columbus, it didn’t take Messi long to make an impact on Wednesday. He fired a long cross from Allen past Andres Sanchez to equalize after David Rodriguez put San Luis ahead with a header four minutes into the match. Messi finished from close range later in the first half and assisted on Micael’s header in stoppage time. Rafa Llorente also scored for San Luis.
Messi had led Miami to the Leagues Cup title in 2023 shortly after his arrival with the club. Inter Miami reached the final again last year, losing 3-0 to Seattle in a match that ended with a brawl involving Luis Suarez.
Last month, after the defeat in the World Cup final, Messi had said that the pain of losing to Spain will take time to heal while also thanking his teammates and everyone who supported the team throughout the tournament. He also congratulated Spain for winning the World Cup.
“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever. I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world,” Messi had posted on Instagram.