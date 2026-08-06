Lionel Messi slams 2 goals in first Inter Miami start since World Cup final

After a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi had his first start of the season for his club Inter Miami and scored 2 goals in a 4-2 drubbing of Atletico San Luis in the Leagues Cup. The 39-year-old had played 37 minutes as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday in the same tournament.

Messi scored in the 11th and the 44th minutes and now has 14 goals in 12 Leagues Cup matches – one ahead of Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga for most in the tournament’s four-year history.

Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also scored, and Noah Allen had three assists as Inter Miami extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches.