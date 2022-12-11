Like many greats before him, World Cup dream eludes Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s not the way he wanted it to end; but it is the way it ended, as if plotted by an irrevocable, implacable destiny. Cristiano Ronaldo stuttered down the tunnel, covering his teary eyes with his forearms. There is a glorious, isolated irony to the way he hid his emotions, as if the world did not want to capture his fragile moment, when all the alpha-male masculinity melted in a second of uncontrollable grief.

Ronaldo, like Messi, would have earned as desperately and furiously as his Argentine competitor to wrap up his career with the World Cup, the lone trophy missing in his cabinet, the lone trophy that could have potentially ended the Messi-Ronaldo debate. He has scaled most peaks even the greats have not—most international goals, five Ballon d’Or, as many Champions League medals, club titles in three countries, a Euro Cup and countless as other trinket-trophies that might not even bother to count. But the crowning glory, the ultimate stamp would have been the World Cup. How he dreamt and how the dream crashed.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. (AP) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. (AP)

His dream was not as romanticised as Messi’s quest for the Holy Grail. But he did admit how he would love to win the World Cup. “I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream,” he had said.

Instead, the prelude was dominated by a stormy interview that he gave to Piers Morgan. The interview was supposed to cleanse his mind and fuel his World Cup. On the contrary, it looks like an ill-timed faux pas, a distraction, a needless and utterly avoidable drama. Another scandal was soon to blow up, when Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched him for the pre-quarterfinals against Switzerland. Rumours floated that Ronaldo was planning to leave the squad, that he was reluctant to train with the substitutes and that he was whipping up negativity in the squad. Santos and Bruno Fernandes rubbished all that, but Ronaldo lurked like a ghost over the dugout, one of the cameras unflinchingly tracking his every moment and emotion, stooping to paparazzi levels.

But if you had understood the psyche of Ronaldo, traced his background and struggles, grasped the single-minded ambition, you would understand why he was churlish, why he wanted to play every single minute of the game. It is purely because Ronaldo still believes that he can still influence games, that he still is the world-beater he was once was. The world around must have changed, but not him, his extreme competitiveness, his dazzling ego, his still burning hunger to be successful, more successful, insatiably successful. If Messi has a dream, so has he, as powerful and as luminescent. But it was not to be; not all careers have fairytale endings. In fact a few drinks from the cup of fulfilment.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP)

Rather, Ronaldo will slip into the illustrious list of the greats that had never kissed the World Cup. The list is long and lovely, and has a painful romance. Imagine their all-time eleven, of a Roberto Baggio-Cristiano Ronaldo-Johan Cruyff front-three. Or perhaps George Best joining them and Cruyff dropping deep. Or Ferenc Puskas or Michael Platini or Dennis Bergkamp? Paolo Maldini and Jaap Stam at the heart of the defence and Oliver Kahn barking between the sticks. And Ronaldo fuming at manager Tele Santana—he of the 1982 Canary Romantics—for dropping him.

The tumultuous end, though, should not deluge over the memories he has enriched the World Cup with. None as enduring as his hat-trick against Spain, when he was at the peak of his prowess. The free-kick was a thing of pure mathematical precision, 25 yards out from the goal from the most acute of angles and imparted with the forensic-eyed dip, drift and curl. Whatever happened to his free-kick prowess in the latter years. He has scored in each of the five editions, but the tally of eight goals from 20 games would rankle him. And almost always, Portugal had a strong team, capable of going the distance. Ironically, it was their weakest iteration this century that landed them the World Cup. Perhaps, the World Cup stage was never meant to be. The lines of destiny did not quite align. If peak Ronaldo could not inspire his team to World Cup glory, how could a Ronaldo drifting into sunset could ignite the dream?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos look dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup as a pitch invader is detained by a steward. (AP) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos look dejected after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup as a pitch invader is detained by a steward. (AP)

Perhaps, for one fleeting second, he would have wished he were his great competitor Messi. A team built around him, a universe praying for him winning the World Cup, living and reliving every emotion he has lived. Ronaldo, contrarily, would feel alone, wretched, not even a priority of his coach, almost a side-show in the grand narrative of footballing repaying its debt for Messi. Whatever that impels the world to love Messi, unconditionally and unreservedly, it is interesting to draw a parallel between the evolution of the game.

Interestingly, both started on the wings; as years rolled down Messi dropped deeper and deeper, whereas Ronaldo went higher and higher. It meant that Messi’s canvas became broader. He could hide his tired legs, let his vision and intelligence take over. Ronaldo had nowhere to hide at a time when conventional strikers, useful as they could be in tournaments, became redundant. Messi too slows the game down, he too does not track back, but Messi has metamorphosed to almost a Xavi. But Ronaldo, at the deep end of his career, couldn’t transform into someone else. He is so himself. So individualistic—and at the sunset of his career, it was that opium that deluded him from clear-thinking. Be what it may, we might not see Ronaldo or his famous celebrations ever again in a World Cup. Perhaps, he never took off in the World Cup, perhaps it was not his stage, perhaps it was just not meant to be. But still, it was not the way he wanted it to end; but it is the way it ended, as if plotted by an irrevocable, implacable destiny.