Toggle Menu
Ligue 1: PSG bounce back from European exit with Dijon winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/ligue-1-table-results-psg-vs-dijon-5623853/

Ligue 1: PSG bounce back from European exit with Dijon win

Paris Saint Germain have 74 points from 27 games with second-placed Lille on 57 from 28. Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for PSG.

Paris St Germain's Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Juan Bernat and team mates
PSG moved 17 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings following win over Dijon. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain returned to action for the first time since their traumatic Champions League exit to crush Dijon 4-0 and extend their Ligue 1 advantage to 17 points on Tuesday.

PSG made four changes to the starting lineup that lost 3-1 at home to Manchester United in the Champions League Round of 16 last Wednesday although Presnel Kimpembe, who conceded a last-gasp penalty via a disputed VAR decision, was retained.

If the French champions needed a gentle return to action they got their wish with struggling Dijon offering little once Marquinhos gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a seventh-minute lead.

Kylian Mbappe doubled PSG’s advantage shortly before halftime after good work by Angel di Maria.

Di Maria’s exquisite free kick made it 3-0 five minutes after the interval and Mbappe was then denied by the woodwork before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off a comfortable night’s work with PSG’s fourth goal in stoppage time.

Tuchel praised his side’s reaction after last week’s meltdown against United when they allowed a 2-0 first-leg victory to be overturned by injury-hit opposition.

“The team reacted well, it was a first step,” he said.

“The challenge was to show we react like champions. It’s been a tough few days, but to respond, to show we are a united team with a special spirit, was an obligation.”

Advertising

PSG have 74 points from 27 games with second-placed Lille on 57 from 28.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manchester City vs Schalke: Seven up for City as they demolish Schalke
2 Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Superb Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick leads Juve into quarter-finals
3 Cristiano Ronaldo nets hat trick to send Juventus into CL quarters