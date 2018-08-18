Ligue 1 roundup: Promoted Reims upsets Lyon 1-0 to move top of French league

Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Reims has won its opening two games to move top of the league heading into this weekend's games.

By: AP | Paris | Published: August 18, 2018 8:36:26 am
Ligue 1 results Lyon was without midfielder Nabil Fekir. (File)
Striker Pablo Chavarria’s first-half header was enough to give promoted Reims a 1-0 home win against Lyon on Friday. Reims has won its opening two games to move top of the league heading into this weekend’s games. Lyon was without forward Nabil Fekir _ still rested following France’s World Cup success _ and lacked creativity.

Although Reims clinched the second division title by a sizeable 15 points, it might have been expected to struggle considering it sold Brazilian attacking midfielder Diego Rigonato _ Ligue 2’s best player last season with nine goals and 13 assists _ and its 17-goal top scorer Jordan Siebatcheu.

But Reims has shown it is solid in defense, having also won 1-0 away at Nice last weekend. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is at Guingamp on Saturday.

