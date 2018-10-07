Ligue 1 Roundup: Lille strengthen hold on 2nd in French league

Lille moved within five points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain

Lille moved within five points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Saturday. Jonathan Bamba scored twice against his former club and also set up Lille’s third goal from Nicolas Pepe. PSG hosts Lyon on Sunday looking to extend its perfect start to nine straight wins.

Lille moved three points clear of Montpellier, which was held at last-place Guingamp to 1-1 in a match that both sides finished with 10 men. Also, Lebo Mothiba scored twice for Strasbourg in a 2-2 draw at Angers; Amiens beat Dijon 1-0; and Nimes and Reims finished scoreless.

