Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Ligue 1 Roundup: Lille strengthen hold on 2nd in French league

Jonathan Bamba scored twice against his former club and also set up Lille's third goal from Nicolas Pepe. PSG hosts Lyon on Sunday looking to extend its perfect start to nine straight wins.

By: AP | Paris | Published: October 7, 2018 9:19:41 am

Lille moved within five points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain

HOT DEALS
Top News

Lille moved within five points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Saturday. Jonathan Bamba scored twice against his former club and also set up Lille’s third goal from Nicolas Pepe. PSG hosts Lyon on Sunday looking to extend its perfect start to nine straight wins.

Lille moved three points clear of Montpellier, which was held at last-place Guingamp to 1-1 in a match that both sides finished with 10 men. Also, Lebo Mothiba scored twice for Strasbourg in a 2-2 draw at Angers; Amiens beat Dijon 1-0; and Nimes and Reims finished scoreless.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 