scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News

Lille go top as PSG suffer first defeat under Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain fell to their first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, losing 3-2 at lowly Lorient to a goal in added time, as Lille moved top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

By: Reuters | February 1, 2021 8:52:26 am
Leandro Paredes in action for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. (Twitter/@PSG_inside)

Paris St Germain suffered their first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, losing 3-2 at lowly Lorient in added time as Lille moved top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 1-0 home victory against Dijon on Sunday.

Two penalties from Neymar put French champions PSG 2-1 ahead after Laurent Abergel’s opener.

The hosts equalised with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrapped it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal.

Playing a couple of hours later, Lille grabbed the opportunity to go top when Yusuf Yazici’s first-half goal put them on 48 points from 22 games.

Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, are second on 46 points with third-placed PSG a further point adrift.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 01: Latest News