Ligue 1: Milik scores brilliant goal as Marseille move clear in 2nd

Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winning goal as Marseille beat Metz 2-1 in the French league to move four points clear in second place, an automatic Champions League spot.

The imposing Poland striker came off the bench for the visitors to make it four goals in two league games. He chested a high ball down as it came into the penalty area, took a step back and then executed a perfect bicycle kick in the 82nd minute.

It was his 14th goal overall in 32 games this season, despite often being deployed as a substitute.

Marseille is 13 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and four ahead of third-place Nice after 24 of 38 rounds.

Striker Cedric Bakambu scored his second goal since joining from Chinese side Beijing Guoan in last month’s transfer window, sliding home from close range in the 26th to put Marseille ahead following Dimitri Payet’s corner.

Midfielder Habib Maiga equalized for 19th-place Metz in the 52nd from a cross.

Earlier, Strasbourg’s fine form continued as Julien Stephan’s side won 1-0 at Angers to strengthen its grip on fourth place and the Europa League spot.

Veteran forward Kevin Gameiro scored in the 11th with his ninth goal of the campaign for Strasbourg.

The Alsace side is four points ahead of Rennes and Monaco, which surprisingly drew 0-0 at home to lowly Lorient.

Monaco was unusually quiet in attack and midfielder Jean Lucas had the best chance in the 58th, but Lorient goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer saved well.

Other matches

Last-place Bordeaux’s defense has now conceded 61 goals in 24 games after a 3-2 defeat at eighth-place Lens. The northern side led 3-0 inside the first 30 minutes thanks to goals from striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, playmaker Gael Kakuta and midfielder Seko Fofana.

Honduras striker Alberth Elis pulled one back before the break and South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo scored in the 52nd to give Bordeaux hope.

Relegation battler Saint-Etienne won 2-1 at Clermont thanks to a late goal from defender Timothee Kolodziejczak to move into 18th spot.

Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, who is on loan from Italian champion Inter Milan, scored twice as Brest won 5-1 against 16th-place Troyes.

Moses Simon scored in the 16th as Nantes beat visiting Reims 1-0.

PSG needed yet another late goal in a laborious 1-0 home win against Rennes on Friday, as top scorer Kylian Mbappe again made the difference.