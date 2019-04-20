Ligue 1: Lyon secure 2-1 win over Angers to settle at third

Forwards Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier scored in the first half to help third-place Lyon beat midtable Angers 2-1 at home in the French league on Friday.

Second place earns automatic qualification for the Champions League, while third is for the qualifying rounds. Lyon is five points behind second-place Lille and six ahead of fourth-place Saint-Etienne. There are five games left after this weekend.

Lyon lost the last three games, including a home defeat to Rennes in the French Cup semifinals, and had a scare when midfielder Lucas Tousart scored an own goal in the 89th minute on Friday.

Also, Dijon got a boost in its relegation scrap with a 3-2 home win against 11th-place Rennes. Striker Wesley Said grabbed a late winner against the club where he started his career.

Dijon is in 18th spot, the promotion-relegation playoff position, and trails 17th-place Amiens by four points.

CELEBRATION TIME?

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is looking to clinch this season’s title at its fourth attempt. A home win against Monaco on Sunday night guarantees the eighth title in its history. But celebrations can begin earlier in the day if Lille, which is 17 points behind PSG, fails to win at Toulouse.

Runaway leader PSG’s recent form has been surprisingly poor: drawing 2-2 at home to Strasbourg, then losing 5-1 at Lille and 3-2 at Nantes.